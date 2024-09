Londra, l’abbraccio travolgente delle rugbiste neozelandesi a re Carlo. “Mi sento nella mischia” (video)

Thank you, @blackferns, for dropping into Buckingham Palace during your end of year tour!

Last night, The King welcomed the Black Ferns rugby team ahead of their match against the Red Roses at Twickenham this weekend and received an unexpected group hug in return! 🌹 v 🖤 pic.twitter.com/07V6Br8dYB

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 12, 2024