Sputi e minacce alla cantante israeliana Yuval Raphael: “Ti sgozzo”. L’odio pro-Pal sfila all’Eurovision di Basilea

🇮🇱🎤 STAND WITH ISRAEL at EUROVISION 2025 At this year’s Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael — a survivor of the October 7 Nova Festival massacre — bravely took the stage with her song “New Day Will Rise.” Instead of being welcomed, she faced hostile protests, Palestinian flags, and even threatening gestures. Over 70 former contestants have demanded Israel be banned from the contest — while Swiss winner Nemo joined the boycott calls. 💬 But Eurovision is about music, unity, and courage — not censorship, hate, or political bullying. We support Yuval. We support Israel. Let her voice be heard. Let the music rise above the noise. 🎶🇮🇱 #IStandWithIsrael #YuvalRaphael #Eurovision2025 #StopAntisemitism #MusicIsNotHate #NovaSurvivor #LetIsraelSing #TJNews

