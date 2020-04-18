Si candida a diventare il più grande evento musicale di tutti i tempi. È il mega concerto benefico organizzato da Lady Gaga insieme a Global Citizen per sostenere l’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità nella lotta al Covid-19. L’appuntamento in Italia con One World: Together At Home è per l’1.45 (le 20 ora locale). Verrà trasmesso in tutto il mondo da diverse emittenti e piattaforme. Eccole:Note Abc, Cbs, Nbc, Bbc Music, Mtv, Prime Video, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook. Da noi sarà possibile seguirlo su Rai1, su Rai Radio2 e in streaming su RaiPlay.

La nota di Raiuno sull’evento contro il Covid-19

“E stanotte rinunciamo a qualche ora di sonno per guardare in diretta su Rai1 “One world: together at home”, il grande show ideato da Lady Gaga per raccogliere fondi a favore dell’Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità nella battaglia contro il coronavirus”. Lo scrive su Facebook il direttore di Rai1, Stefano Coletta, dando appuntamento alle 1.45 di questa notte sulla rete ammiraglia Rai. “Ad esibirsi – ricorda Coletta – i più grandi del nostro tempo. Tra gli altri, Annie Lennox, Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli e Zucchero. Ma ci saranno anche Ophra Winfrey, i coniugi Beckham, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ellen De Generes e tanti tanti altri”.

Oltre a Lady Gaga, dalle nostre case potremo vedere alcune delle più grandi star della musica mondiale, del mondo dello spettacolo e dello sport.

Lady Gaga chiama anche Bocelli e Zucchero

Adam Lambert • Alicia Keys • Amy Poehler • Andra Day • Angèle • Anitta • Annie Lennox • Awkwafina • Becky G • Becky Lynch • Ben Platt • Bill And Melinda Gates • Billie Eilish • Billie Joe Armstrong • Billy Ray Cyrus • Black Coffee • Braun Strowman • Bridget Moynahan • Camila Cabello • Cassper Nyovest • Celine Dion • Charlie Puth • Chris Martin • Christine And The Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • David Victoria Beckham • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Eddie Vedder • Ellen Degeneres • Ellie Goulding • Elton John • Erin Richards • Finneas • Heidi Klum • Henry Golding • Hozier • Hussain Al Jassmi • Idris And Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jack Black • Jack Johnson • Jacky Cheung • Jameela Jamil • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jennifer Lopez • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • Jimmy Fallon • Jimmy Kimmel • John Legend • Juanes • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Kesha • The Killers • Lady Antebellum

Tra i campioni dello sport Hamilton e Lindsey Vonn

Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lizzo • Ll Cool J • Lola Lennox • Luis Fonsi • Lupita Nyong’o • Maluma • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Matthew Mcconaughey • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • Oprah Winfrey • Paul Mccartney • Pharrell Williams • Pierce Brosnan • P.K. Subban • Picture This • Priyanka Chopra Jonas • Rita Ora • The Rolling Stones • Sam Heughan • Sam Smith • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sasha Banks • Sebastián Yatra • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • Sofi Tukker • Stephen Colbert • Stevie Wonder • Superm • Taylor Swift • Tim Gunn • Usher • Vishal Mishra • Xavier Woods.