Canada, sparatoria a Fredericton: 4 morti. La polizia: «Restate a casa» (video)

di Giorgia Castelli
Almeno quattro persone sono morte in una sparatoria a Fredericton nel New Brunswick, nella parte orientale del Canada. Lo riporta Skynews citando la polizia che ha invitato tutti gli abitanti della zona a “restare in casa”. La sparatoria è avvenuta in una zona residenziale, a Brookside Drive e sarebbe ancora in corso. Un giornalista del New Brunswick ha riferito che quattro colpi sono stati uditi intorno alle 8.20 del mattino locali.

