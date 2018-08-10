Canada, sparatoria a Fredericton: 4 morti. La polizia: «Restate a casa» (video)

di Giorgia Castelli

Almeno quattro persone sono morte in una sparatoria a Fredericton nel New Brunswick, nella parte orientale del Canada. Lo riporta Skynews citando la polizia che ha invitato tutti gli abitanti della zona a “restare in casa”. La sparatoria è avvenuta in una zona residenziale, a Brookside Drive e sarebbe ancora in corso. Un giornalista del New Brunswick ha riferito che quattro colpi sono stati uditi intorno alle 8.20 del mattino locali.

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) 10 agosto 2018